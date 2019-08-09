Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0.2% respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.
