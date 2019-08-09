Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0.2% respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.