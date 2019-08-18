Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).