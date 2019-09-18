Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 12.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Genmab A/S.