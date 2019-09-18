Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 12.25%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Genmab A/S.
