Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 180.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
