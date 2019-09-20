Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

29.4 and 29.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 180.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.