Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.34 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 8.7%. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.