Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|6.34
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 8.7%. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
