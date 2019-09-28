Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.77M -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,003,269.31% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 354,231,413.83% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 50.1% respectively. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.