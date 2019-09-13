Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.