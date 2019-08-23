Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 141.43% and its consensus target price is $15.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.