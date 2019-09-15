Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 46.18 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 112.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 47.6%. Insiders held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.