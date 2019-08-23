Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.