Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.