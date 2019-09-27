Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 9 0.00 3.34M -0.48 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akerna Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 38,171,428.57% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akerna Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 74% respectively. Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.