Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|9
|0.00
|3.34M
|-0.48
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Akerna Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|38,171,428.57%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akerna Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 74% respectively. Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
