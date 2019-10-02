Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 8 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 43,262,411.35% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akerna Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 52.8% respectively. 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.