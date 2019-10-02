Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|8
|0.00
|3.66M
|-0.48
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|43,262,411.35%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akerna Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 52.8% respectively. 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.