Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 6.51 N/A -0.48 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Allegro Merger Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Akerna Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.