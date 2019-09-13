Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.51
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Allegro Merger Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Akerna Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
