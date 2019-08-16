Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.83
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Akerna Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 44.57%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
