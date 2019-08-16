Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 6.83 N/A -0.48 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akerna Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 44.57%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.