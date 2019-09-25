Akerna Corp. (KERN) Reaches $7.21 Low on Sep, 25; Matthews International (MATW)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Matthews International Corp (MATW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 70 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 64 decreased and sold their positions in Matthews International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 25.25 million shares, down from 25.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Matthews International Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 47 Increased: 53 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. MATW’s profit will be $40.93 million for 6.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Matthews International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, makes, and executes merchandising and display systems.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation for 296,786 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.88% invested in the company for 21,976 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 233,448 shares.