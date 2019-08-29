Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Comparing side by side

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 6.84 N/A -0.48 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akerna Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akerna Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Yatra Online Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Akerna Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yatra Online Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Yatra Online Inc. has 25.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Akerna Corp. was less bullish than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akerna Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.