Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Comparing side by side

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 9.01 N/A -0.48 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 41.88%. About 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akerna Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.