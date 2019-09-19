Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Comparing side by side

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|9.01
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Akerna Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 41.88%. About 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Akerna Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
