Akerna Corp. (KERN) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 11 8.33 N/A -0.48 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.63 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 highlights Akerna Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akerna Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.