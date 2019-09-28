Akerna Corp. (KERN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|9
|0.00
|3.34M
|-0.48
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akerna Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|38,927,738.93%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Akerna Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 1.85%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Akerna Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
