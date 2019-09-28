Akerna Corp. (KERN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 9 0.00 3.34M -0.48 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akerna Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 38,927,738.93% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akerna Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 1.85%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Akerna Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.