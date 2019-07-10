Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

This is a contrast between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 266.12% at a $15.67 average price target. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21.83, with potential upside of 157.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.7% and 69.1%. About 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.