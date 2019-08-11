Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We will be comparing the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 262.81% at a $16 average target price. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 100.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.