Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

This is a contrast between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -2.54 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. In other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 287.41%. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 1,132.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.