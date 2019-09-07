Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -2.54 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 575.00 N/A -1.79 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.'s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 293.12% upside potential and an average target price of $16.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 12.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.