Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.04 N/A -2.40 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 62.41 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, with potential upside of 285.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.