Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.77 N/A -2.54 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.08 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc. on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 287.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 45.6% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.