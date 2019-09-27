Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.76 N/A -2.54 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.82 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 300.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 83.6% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.