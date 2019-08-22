Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.80 N/A -2.54 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.70 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 11 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 267.82% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 98.5% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.