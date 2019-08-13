Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.86 N/A -2.54 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 257.14% at a $16 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.