Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.12 N/A -2.40 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1225.40 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 270.89% upside potential and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.