Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 135.85 N/A -5.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Iterum Therapeutics plc which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 240.43%. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 151.48%. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 75.3% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.