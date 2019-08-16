Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.78 N/A -2.54 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.