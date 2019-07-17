Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.04 N/A -2.40 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.81 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, iBio Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 286.91% and an $15.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8% of iBio Inc. shares. 1.1% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iBio Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.