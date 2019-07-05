Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.25 N/A -2.40 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.13 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 250.17% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $15.67. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,055.07%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.