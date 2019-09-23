Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.87 N/A -2.54 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.99 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 276.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 55.5%. Insiders held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.