Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.82 N/A -2.54 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. In other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 264.46% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $16. Competitively Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $3.88, with potential upside of 27.63%. Based on the data shown earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.