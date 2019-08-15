Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.84 N/A -2.54 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 261.17%. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 27.21% and its consensus target price is $3.88. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 50.3% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.