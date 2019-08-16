Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.78 N/A -2.54 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 272.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.