Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

This is a contrast between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 226.52 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 262.81%. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 114.42% and its consensus target price is $22. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 81.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.