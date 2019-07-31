Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is a contrast between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.17 N/A -2.40 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.19 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 263.57% and an $15.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 235.46% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 4.7% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.