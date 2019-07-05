Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.22 N/A -2.40 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $15.67, and a 257.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 85% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.