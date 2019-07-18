Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Touches $3.84 Low on Jul, 18; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) reached all time low today, Jul, 18 and still has $3.53 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.84 share price. This indicates more downside for the $452.59 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $36.21 million less. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 211,725 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $452.59 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird.

