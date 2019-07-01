Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Reaches $4.72 After 9.00% Down Move; Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)’s Sentiment Is 0.53

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 16 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 30 reduced and sold equity positions in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 16.63 million shares, up from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.715. About 407,098 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $555.72M company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKBA worth $50.02M less.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $555.72 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 410,427 shares. Dafna Limited Liability has 715,538 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 6,668 shares. First Republic Inv Management owns 12,525 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.26M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1,566 shares stake. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 0% or 35,460 shares. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Ltd Company invested in 0% or 33,988 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.06% or 31,255 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 751 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company invested in 125,391 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns accumulated 283,044 shares.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $440.89 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 39 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $23.02 million activity.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. for 7.10 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 3.75 million shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.21% invested in the company for 719,763 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 204,497 shares.