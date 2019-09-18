Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Reaches $4.53 After 3.00% Down Move; Northfield Bancorp Has 1.24 Sentiment

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 543,409 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEARThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $538.45M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $4.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKBA worth $16.15M less.

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 47 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 38 reduced and sold stock positions in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 36 New Position: 11.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $776.24 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 90,317 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advisors Lc has 2,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 740 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 74,831 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 410,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,340 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 103,734 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 169,395 shares. Nantahala Cap Ltd Company reported 5.79 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 74,931 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Blackrock Inc reported 10.23M shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 363,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 471 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 1.39M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics has $1700 highest and $9 lowest target. $14’s average target is 209.05% above currents $4.53 stock price. Akebia Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by H.C. Wainwright. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $538.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.