Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Reaches $4.29 After 7.00% Up Move; Adelante Capital Management Upped Highwoods Properties (HIW) Holding By $6.00 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) stake by 17.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 130,412 shares as Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 882,822 shares with $41.30 million value, up from 752,410 last quarter. Highwoods Properties Inc. now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 125,390 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 158,154 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELFThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $509.93 million company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $4.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKBA worth $35.69 million more.

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics has $22 highest and $9 lowest target. $16’s average target is 272.96% above currents $4.29 stock price. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, March 18 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $509.93 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Cap Lp has 5.66 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Communications Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 238,836 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 351,787 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 202 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 48,846 shares. 104,000 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 112,300 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 19,577 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Oppenheimer And has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). International Gp has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Daiwa Grp accumulated 0% or 740 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.12M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) stake by 102,291 shares to 1.21 million valued at $36.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 29,577 shares and now owns 833,429 shares. Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.34 million shares. International Group invested in 206,524 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 261,109 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Us reported 1.61 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 106,074 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 18,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt Communications holds 0.52% or 132,037 shares. Smithfield holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partners Grp Holdg Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 17,041 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 20,450 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 5,700 shares.

