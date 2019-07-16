Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Reaches $4.20 After 9.00% Down Move; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Sentiment Is 0.98

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.195. About 251,271 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $494.44M company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKBA worth $44.50M less.

Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 422 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 432 cut down and sold positions in Colgate Palmolive Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 622.50 million shares, down from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Colgate Palmolive Co in top ten positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 386 Increased: 319 New Position: 103.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $494.44 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Among 3 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 14. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AKBA in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.6 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Element Ltd Liability Co stated it has 32,909 shares. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 20,667 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Principal Fin accumulated 0% or 11,209 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.33 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Spark Mgmt Ltd owns 488,500 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability reported 33,988 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Old West Invest Ltd reported 377,720 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,460 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 553,993 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company for 1.92 million shares. Ycg Llc owns 562,602 shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 6.04% invested in the company for 185,172 shares. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.17% in the stock. Manikay Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.85 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.