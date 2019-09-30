Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 312.62%. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.09% and its consensus price target is $21. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.5% are Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.