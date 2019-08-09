Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparison side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.16 N/A -2.54 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1057.87 N/A -5.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 283.69%. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 39.44%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 75.4% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.