Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -2.54 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.09 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Unum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 276.94% at a $17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 47.8% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.