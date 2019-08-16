Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Contrasting side by side

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.93 N/A -2.54 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.17 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 243.82% upside potential. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 29.64% and its consensus target price is $76.14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 92.97%. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.