Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.84 N/A -2.54 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 130.66 N/A -2.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Translate Bio Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 282.88% and an $17 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.